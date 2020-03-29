Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $118.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVRO. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.77.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81. Nevro has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $148.05.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Nevro by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

