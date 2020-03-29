National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Trading Down 10%

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.93, approximately 870,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 814,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on National Vision in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Vision from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.30 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,675,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,688,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,632,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 975,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after purchasing an additional 299,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Vision by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 289,269 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

