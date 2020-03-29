National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,162 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of National Instruments worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 408,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,568 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $11,610,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $13,762,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other National Instruments news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,289 shares of company stock worth $327,931 in the last ninety days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $31.45 on Friday. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.90.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

