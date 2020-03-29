NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading Down 11.4%

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares fell 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.76 and last traded at $23.77, 535,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 632,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSTG. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.73.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.23 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 22,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $771,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,770.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 19,279 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $560,440.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,413.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,839 shares of company stock worth $2,848,942 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $16,769,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 399.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 412,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 36.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

