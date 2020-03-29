NAGA (NGC) Reaches Market Cap of $685,599.74

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One NAGA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Upbit. NAGA has a market cap of $685,599.74 and approximately $481.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NAGA has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.57 or 0.04872307 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00066522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036987 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016165 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003617 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NGC is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, Sistemkoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

