Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Short Interest Update

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,772,600 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the February 27th total of 12,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 4,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $85,904.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 583.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

MYGN stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.61 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.