Morpheus Labs Achieves Market Cap of $908,105.87 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $908,105.87 and $74,926.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, FCoin, Liquid and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.02512434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00193445 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044081 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034075 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs’ genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, FCoin and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.