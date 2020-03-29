Morgan Stanley Lowers SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target to $18.00

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.59% from the company’s current price.

SIBN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SI-Bone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $11.35 on Friday. SI-Bone has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 52.52% and a negative net margin of 57.06%. The company had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-Bone will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,326.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $37,143.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,254 shares of company stock valued at $913,741. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the third quarter worth $107,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. 48.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

