Morgan Stanley Lowers JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $109.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JPM. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.41.

NYSE JPM opened at $91.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,990,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,051,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,611,000 after acquiring an additional 161,409 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

