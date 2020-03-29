Morgan Stanley Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $343.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $460.00 to $343.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.12.

HUM opened at $297.07 on Friday. Humana has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $384.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Humana by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $1,602,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $477,049,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

