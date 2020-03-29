Morgan Stanley Lowers Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $164.00

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.89.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $158.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

