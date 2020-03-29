Morgan Stanley Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $251.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $251.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

NYSE:CI opened at $161.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.45. Cigna has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,093. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

