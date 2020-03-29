Morgan Stanley Cuts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $63.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Shares of C stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 375,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,989,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 479,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,190,000 after acquiring an additional 34,744 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

