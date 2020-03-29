Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 467.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after acquiring an additional 606,648 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,987,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

MBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 113.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.