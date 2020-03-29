MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $110.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.20.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,114,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,006,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.