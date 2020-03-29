Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $289.45.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $229.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.56. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

