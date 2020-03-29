Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of NCR by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,753,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,688 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,366,000 after purchasing an additional 756,454 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $13,152,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 365.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 370,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $11,443,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.
NCR stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.70. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.
In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,035.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NCR from $34.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.
About NCR
NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.
