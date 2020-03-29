Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NCR were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of NCR by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,753,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,688 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,366,000 after purchasing an additional 756,454 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $13,152,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 365.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 471,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,884,000 after purchasing an additional 370,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $11,443,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.70. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,035.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bedore bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on NCR in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NCR from $34.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

