Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Shares Down 11.3%

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) dropped 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 651,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,069,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

MGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 938.65% and a negative return on equity of 147.81%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 260,322 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

