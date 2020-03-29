Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Toth acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 162,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 81,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlefield Banc (MBCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.