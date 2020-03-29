Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $394,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Micron Technology by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 76,697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 63,548 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from to in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

NASDAQ MU opened at $43.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,241 shares of company stock worth $1,844,145 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

