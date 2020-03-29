MGM Resorts International’s (MGM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 187.12% from the company’s current price.

MGM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

MGM stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,950,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,597,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 578.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,071,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,999,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,508 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

