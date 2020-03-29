Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MESA. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Air Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mesa Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $135.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $184.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 111,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

