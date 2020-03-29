MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,651 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 8,533,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,985,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 142,629 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MEI Pharma by 717.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in MEI Pharma by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 110,607 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MEI Pharma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $1.34 on Friday. MEI Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 825.55% and a negative return on equity of 70.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

