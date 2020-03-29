Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDT. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.62.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $89.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,533,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,591,000 after purchasing an additional 166,811 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.