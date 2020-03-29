Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 26,668 American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 621.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director John F. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,065.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,868 shares in the company, valued at $407,886.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Mccaslin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,322. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $499.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.51.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

