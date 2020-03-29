Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.18 Million Position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 2,004.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 556.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $3,676,693.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,192.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $245,352.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,320.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,042 shares of company stock worth $4,316,639 over the last three months. 9.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTNX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Nutanix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix Inc will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

