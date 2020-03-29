Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.19% of TPI Composites at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in TPI Composites by 576.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in TPI Composites by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. TPI Composites Inc has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

