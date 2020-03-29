Marshall Wace LLP Buys 14,648 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2,001.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the third quarter valued at about $5,454,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CXO opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.47. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.26.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CXO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $90.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Concho Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.87.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

