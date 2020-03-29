Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Short Interest Up 60.9% in March

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,250,600 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the February 27th total of 6,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,410,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.18.

Shares of MAR opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

