Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 85,234 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 56,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.