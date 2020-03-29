Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Rating Lowered by Cleveland Research

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on M. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.
Macy’s stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.
In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.
Macy’s Company Profile
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.
Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.