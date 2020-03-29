Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Rating Lowered by Cleveland Research

Macy’s (NYSE:M) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on M. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

Macy’s stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

