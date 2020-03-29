MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $24.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

MTSI opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.94.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $47,669.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $4,018,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after buying an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,575,000 after buying an additional 234,475 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $5,119,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

