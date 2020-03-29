Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) dropped 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.19, approximately 946,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 915,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

CLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 22.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,477,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,307,000 after buying an additional 392,246 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,478,000 after buying an additional 98,230 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

