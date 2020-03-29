Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.15

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.
ASX:LYL opened at A$4.05 ($2.87) on Friday. Lycopodium has a 52 week low of A$4.35 ($3.09) and a 52 week high of A$6.41 ($4.55). The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$5.73 and a 200 day moving average of A$5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55.
About Lycopodium
