Loop Capital Upgrades Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to “Buy”

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) was upgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $235.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s previous close.

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $190.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.79. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $212.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $1,404,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $950,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $2,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.