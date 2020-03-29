Lisk (LSK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $117.70 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $117.70 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00015541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Coinbe and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00019297 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00013103 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000992 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00022889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005688 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,855,008 coins and its circulating supply is 122,769,297 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitBay, CoinEgg, ChaoEX, Bittrex, COSS, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Coinroom, Coindeal, Exrates, Coinbe, YoBit, Poloniex, Binance, Gate.io, Livecoin, OKEx, Huobi, Bit-Z, HitBTC and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

