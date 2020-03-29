Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Up 61.6% in March

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,585,800 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the February 27th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,076,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:USA opened at $4.89 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,249 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 38,828 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

