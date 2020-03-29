LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CL King raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

LCII stock opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $116.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.59.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in LCI Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in LCI Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in LCI Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in LCI Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCI Industries (LCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.