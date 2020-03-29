Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Down 7.3%

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $240.40 and last traded at $241.22, 3,201,356 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 2,220,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.34.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Nomura cut their price target on Lam Research from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $313.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.81 and a 200 day moving average of $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,076 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $472,627,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $194,039,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Lam Research by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after purchasing an additional 334,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 359,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,231,000 after purchasing an additional 294,055 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

