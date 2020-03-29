Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Update

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,593,400 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 27th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.77.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares in the company, valued at $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $128.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Corp. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $196.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.55.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.