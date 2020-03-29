Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Cleveland Research

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by research analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Kohl’s stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $75.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

