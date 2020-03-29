KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Cut to $160.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s current price.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

KLAC stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. KLA has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.09.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KLA will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth about $6,378,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in KLA by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KLA by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

