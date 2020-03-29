Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Down 9.2%

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) were down 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.22, approximately 22,946,232 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 20,719,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of analysts have commented on KGC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.22.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Fis Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $371,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 75.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 200,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 86,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 12.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 524,593 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.