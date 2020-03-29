Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Kier Group stock opened at $1.50 on Friday.
