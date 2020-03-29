Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Kier Group (OTCMKTS:KIERF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Kier Group stock opened at $1.50 on Friday.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally.The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

