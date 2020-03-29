KeyCorp Lowers Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $40.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.21.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $40.03.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,604,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

