Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.01.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.56 and a 200-day moving average of $161.25. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $180.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,265,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,725,000. 35.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.