Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms Average Rating for Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their average rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of -0.03. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $49.80.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.