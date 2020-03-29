Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

