Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.43.
Kelt Exploration Company Profile
