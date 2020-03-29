KBR (NYSE:KBR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR opened at $20.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11. KBR has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KBR will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $50,121.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,095.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $313,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,740.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in KBR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.