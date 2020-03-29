Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of KCLI opened at $26.10 on Thursday. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $252.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.20.
Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile
